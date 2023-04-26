New report reveals COVID’s impact on low-income Michigan families

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New data was released Wednesday on the financial hardships many low-income households are facing in Mid-Michigan.

“I had a bridge card, I had Medicaid, all of the things that were helping me along my way,” said Kyra O’Guinn.

Kyra O’Guinn is a wife and a mother. After being laid off at the start of the pandemic, she recently got married and landed a fellowship in volunteer efforts. Things were looking promising until her case worker said her benefits were being canceled.

“He said two-income households rarely receive benefits and extra help from the state. we just assume you guys can afford it because you have two-parent households,” said O’Guinn. And despite being employed, O’Guinn says she was no longer able to pay for childcare.

“It struck me like a bus because I felt like these resources are put here as long as you are struggling,” said O’Guinn.

The Michigan Association of United Ways (MAUW) announced its 2023 report revealing data on low-income homes that are overlooked because they are above the poverty line, but still can’t afford basic needs.

Hassan Hammoud is the CEO of MAUW and helped with resources provided by Michigan 211.

“In the 30 days after they ended the SNAP extended benefits, 211 saw a 30% increase in calls related to food across the state,” said Hammoud.

24% of low-income households in Ingham County struggled during the pandemic. That’s on top of the 17% of those living in poverty. In Jackson County, there were 30% of households above the poverty line and 12% below.

Data from the report also revealed racial disparities amongst households who continued to struggle because of the pandemic. Nearly 60% of Black and 44% of Hispanic households fell below the low-income threshold compared to 36% of White households.

“That’s our neighbors, that’s our schoolteachers, some of the police officers and firefighters,” said Hammoud.

Michigan families struggling to make ends meet and a renewed call for the state and service agencies to do more to meet the needs for more food, childcare and housing assistance programs.

“We need to pull together state lawmakers, policymakers, city and local officials,” said Hammoud.

“The poverty line is an ineffective measure. it is not realistic. it’s not livable. it’s not a promise at a nice quality of life,” said O’Guinn.

A better quality of life that O’Guinn hopes to build for her family. “I could’ve given up a lot. But I have two daughters and I don’t want them to feel like when the tough gets going, you get running,” said O’Guinn.

You can view the entire report below.

