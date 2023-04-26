In My View: Lions get ready for 2023 NFL Draft

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions just might make some trades during the NFL draft which begins tomorrow night.

The Lions have nine picks overall and five of the first 81. They have the sixth and 18th picks in the first round. They have options to trade down or trade up and they have plenty of options.

The Lions have needs on defense as usual and I believe they need a backup quarterback with talent to spell Jared Goff. This will be an active draft for the Lions to be sure.

