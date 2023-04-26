Michigan State University launch research study for children with anxiety

(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University and the University of Michigan have a new research opportunity for children with anxiety.

The universities are looking for participants between the ages of 4-5 for Camp Kid Power. The goal is to see if play experiences with other kids can reduce worries in children.

There will be clinical assessments and an EEG. Participants will be compensated up to $275.

More information can be found on the Clinical Psychophysiology Lab at Michigan State University website.

McAlister's Deli in Lansing relocating
