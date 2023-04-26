Michigan lawmakers, AG Nessel introducing legislation addressing rise in hate crime

By Kellan Buddy and Samantha Sayles
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will be joined by other lawmakers from across the state Wednesday to introduce a new piece of legislation that will focus on hate crime prevention, intervention and prosecution.

In February, a Twitter post targeted Nessel, threatening to kill anyone Jewish in the Michigan government.

Strange Matter Coffee in Lansing was forced to close its doors for days after they found a ten-page letter in the mail with hateful words and images.

Nessel will be working with representatives from across the state to “pave the way for Michigan to become a national leader in hate crime prevention, intervention and prosecution.”

The press conference on April 26 at 11:30 a.m. is set to take place at the Anderson House Office Building.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employee dies in ‘industrial accident’ at Alliance Interiors in Delta Township
Michigan State Police goes undercover to catch distracted drivers
“While I remained committed to my role as a public servant, at this time I realize there isn’t...
St. Johns mayor resigns during City Commission meeting citing ‘hostility’
A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
2 arrested for allegedly firing guns, fleeing from police
2 arrested in Calhoun County after alleged gunfire, fleeing from police

Latest News

A Chance To Dry Out
East Lansing City Council proclaims May 1 as Law Day
East Lansing City Council proclaims May 1 as Law Day
Refugee Development Center provides aid for homeless refugees in Lansing
Refugee Development Center provides aid for homeless refugees in Lansing