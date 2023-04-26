Michigan lawmakers, AG Nessel introducing legislation addressing rise in hate crime

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will be joined by other lawmakers from across the state Wednesday to introduce a new piece of legislation that will focus on hate crime prevention, intervention and prosecution.

In February, a Twitter post targeted Nessel, threatening to kill anyone Jewish in the Michigan government.

Strange Matter Coffee in Lansing was forced to close its doors for days after they found a ten-page letter in the mail with hateful words and images.

Nessel will be working with representatives from across the state to “pave the way for Michigan to become a national leader in hate crime prevention, intervention and prosecution.”

The press conference on April 26 at 11:30 a.m. is set to take place at the Anderson House Office Building.

