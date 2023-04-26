Michigan county officials meet to tackle big issues

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday in Lansing, state politicians and local officials met to discuss the best ways to address everything from the future of Michigan’s inland dams to human trafficking concerns.

The event held by the Michigan Association of Counties brings local government officials together to tackle the big issues facing Michigan at a legislative conference.

Topics being discussed over the next few days include the best ways to ensure juveniles are treated fairly in court, and how to make sure trial courts have enough funding.

The officials will meet through Wednesday at the Lansing Center.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employee dies in ‘industrial accident’ at Alliance Interiors in Delta Township
“While I remained committed to my role as a public servant, at this time I realize there isn’t...
St. Johns mayor resigns during City Commission meeting citing ‘hostility’
McAlister’s Deli in Lansing relocating
McAlister’s Deli in Lansing relocating
US Postal Service hiring nearly 2,000 positions across Michigan
St. Johns police reports Verizon users unable to call 911 due to outage
Verizon services restored for most mid-Michigan residents

Latest News

Michigan county officials meet to tackle big issues
Michigan county officials meet to tackle big issues
Lawmakers introduced hate crime reform Wednesday.
Hate crime reform introduced in Michigan legislature
McAlister’s Deli in Lansing relocating
McAlister’s Deli in Lansing relocating
Hate crime reform introduced in Michigan legislature