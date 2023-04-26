Michigan county officials meet to tackle big issues

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday in Lansing, state politicians and local officials met to discuss the best ways to address everything from the future of Michigan’s inland dams to human trafficking concerns.

The event held by the Michigan Association of Counties brings local government officials together to tackle the big issues facing Michigan at a legislative conference.

Topics being discussed over the next few days include the best ways to ensure juveniles are treated fairly in court, and how to make sure trial courts have enough funding.

The officials will meet through Wednesday at the Lansing Center.

