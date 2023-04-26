McAlister’s Deli in Lansing relocating

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - McAlister’s Deli will soon be closing its doors and opening its new doors at a different location in Lansing.

The restaurant will close its current location at 2901 Preyde Boulevard on April 28 at 3 p.m.

The new location will be 2129 Lake Lansing Road—.06 miles from its original location.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held on May 4 at 10 a.m.

McAlister’s Deli will be open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

