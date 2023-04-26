Man hospitalized after stabbing at Lansing residence

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after being stabbed several times.

Lansing police said it happened at about 4:30 p.m. at a residence located near the intersection of Moores River Drive and Washington Avenue. Officers said they arrived and found the man, who had several stab wounds. He was rushed to a hospital by the Lansing Fire Department.

Police said one person has been taken into custody and there is no danger to the public. Further details were not revealed at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, News 10 will update you when we learn more information.

