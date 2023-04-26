Man hospitalized after stabbing at Lansing residence

A man was hospitalized on April 26, 2023 after being stabbed in Lansing.
A man was hospitalized on April 26, 2023 after being stabbed in Lansing.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A man was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after being stabbed several times.

Lansing police said it happened at about 4:30 p.m. at a residence located near the intersection of Moores River Drive and Washington Avenue. Officers said they arrived and found the man, who had several stab wounds. He was rushed to a hospital by the Lansing Fire Department.

Police said one person has been taken into custody and there is no danger to the public. Further details were not revealed at the time.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story, News 10 will update you when we learn more information.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employee dies in ‘industrial accident’ at Alliance Interiors in Delta Township
“While I remained committed to my role as a public servant, at this time I realize there isn’t...
St. Johns mayor resigns during City Commission meeting citing ‘hostility’
McAlister’s Deli in Lansing relocating
McAlister’s Deli in Lansing relocating
US Postal Service hiring nearly 2,000 positions across Michigan
St. Johns police reports Verizon users unable to call 911 due to outage
Verizon services restored for most mid-Michigan residents

Latest News

MSU graduate programs recognized as top in the nation
Candidates for 2023 City of Jackson elections announced
Lansing police beef-up patrol numbers to catch reckless drivers
A tractor carrying manure crashed into a pond in Easton Township on April 26, 2023.
Vehicle hauling manure crashes into Ionia County pond