Make an Impact with May is for Miracles!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the week of May 1st through May 5th, WILX is honored to be sharing the stories of special miracle children and their journeys of their treatment at University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center - a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital since 1988.

All week long, you can make a donation to University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center via this link: www.Sparrow.org/Miracles. Tune in this week to learn about the Miracle children and other stories from our community and how you can support such a great cause.

Sparrow is in a joint venture with the nationally-ranked Michigan Medicine C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, with a deliberate focus on keeping patient care close to home for families in the mid-Michigan region. The relationship is designed to strengthen existing clinical services and create additional pediatric specialty service availability within the communities that Sparrow serves. In addition, this collaboration will significantly enhance the patient experience and lead to even more coordinated care for pediatric patients from across the region.

All donations made to Sparrow Children’s Center benefit the sick and injured children who come through the doors. These generous gifts help build and strengthen the programs and facilities that give our young patients the best care possible right here, where we live, work and play.

Sparrow’s May is for Miracles is sponsored by Foster Swift Collins & Smith and Tripp’s Collision.

