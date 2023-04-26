Make an Impact with May is for Miracles!

Sponsored by Foster Swift & Tripp’s Collision
May is for Miracles
May is for Miracles(image)
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the week of May 1st through May 5th, WILX is honored to be sharing the stories of special miracle children and their journeys of their treatment at University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center - a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital since 1988.

All week long, you can make a donation to University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center via this link: www.Sparrow.org/Miracles. Tune in this week to learn about the Miracle children and other stories from our community and how you can support such a great cause.

Sparrow is in a joint venture with the nationally-ranked Michigan Medicine C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, with a deliberate focus on keeping patient care close to home for families in the mid-Michigan region. The relationship is designed to strengthen existing clinical services and create additional pediatric specialty service availability within the communities that Sparrow serves. In addition, this collaboration will significantly enhance the patient experience and lead to even more coordinated care for pediatric patients from across the region.

All donations made to Sparrow Children’s Center benefit the sick and injured children who come through the doors. These generous gifts help build and strengthen the programs and facilities that give our young patients the best care possible right here, where we live, work and play.

Sparrow’s May is for Miracles is sponsored by Foster Swift Collins & Smith and Tripp’s Collision.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employee dies in ‘industrial accident’ at Alliance Interiors in Delta Township
Michigan State Police goes undercover to catch distracted drivers
“While I remained committed to my role as a public servant, at this time I realize there isn’t...
St. Johns mayor resigns during City Commission meeting citing ‘hostility’
US Postal Service hiring nearly 2,000 positions across Michigan
A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets

Latest News

The snow we saw on Tuesday was not an illusion - but is it over?
Checking on our chances to dry out
St. Johns police reports Verizon users unable to call 911 due to outage
Verizon services restored in mid-Michigan
Michigan lawmakers, AG Nessel introducing legislation addressing rise in hate crime
Michigan lawmakers, AG Nessel introducing legislation addressing rise in hate crime
Michigan lawmakers, AG Nessel introducing legislation addressing rise in hate crime
Michigan lawmakers, AG Nessel introducing legislation addressing rise in hate crime