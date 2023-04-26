Major road work begins in Calhoun County next week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will begin road and bridge repair projects next week in seven counties, including a ramp rebuild in Calhoun County.

Northbound I-69 Ramp Rebuild in Calhoun County

The northbound I-69 ramp to eastbound I-94 in Marshall will close Monday as crews rebuild the ramp as part of MDOT’s three-year, $210 million project to rebuild I-69 between Island Highway in Charlotte, Eaton County, and I-94 in Marshall, Calhoun County.

The Calhoun County road project is estimated to be completed by June 4. This investment is expected to support 2,667 jobs.

Other projects include M-15 resurfacing in Genesee County, US-131 rebuilding and repaving and M-96 repaving in Kalamazoo County, M-50 resurfacing in Lenawee County, M-25 bridge repairs in Sanilac County, US-12 resurfacing in Branch County, and M-29 resurfacing in St. Clair County.

Governor Whitmer said “since I took office through the end of this construction season, we will have fixed nearly 20,000 lane miles of road and more than 1,400 bridges, supporting tens of thousands of construction jobs without raising taxes by a dime. Today’s projects across seven counties will support 3,342 jobs and make a real difference in people’s lives. Let’s roll up our sleeves and move some dirt.”

