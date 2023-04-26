Lansing police beef-up patrol numbers to catch reckless drivers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department started a “maximum enforcement period” Wednesday to stop speeders, reckless drivers and other traffic offenders.

Lansing police say the enforcement period will continue through the next couple of weeks.

A partnership with the Office of Highway Safety Planning, (OHSP), will make more officers available on the roads.

LPD warns drivers that citations can cost up to $500 in fines.

