Hate crime reform introduced in Michigan legislature

LANSING, Mich. (WILX/Gray Michigan State Capitol Bureau) - State lawmakers are hoping to overhaul the “ethnic intimidation” law that was put in place 35 years ago.

Hundreds of hate crimes are reported across Michigan every year. FBI data shows there were 410 incidents reported across Michigan in 2021. That doesn’t include cases this year, like the threats at Strange Matter Coffee in Lansing and the threats to kill state leaders who are Jewish.

“I think it’s good they’re making it clear what’s not ok for us in a society,” said Amy Shapiro, The Greater Lansing Jewish Federation board member.

Shapiro supports changing state law to expand the definition of a hate crime. Under the proposal, it would include a crime targeting members of the LGBTQ community, people with disabilities, ethnicity and age.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said this proposal would help hold people accountable.

“It is always better to have the language specifically spelled out in the legislation, then you don’t have to argue later on as to whether or not those classes of people are included,” said Nessel.

Nessel created a unit in the Attorney General’s office dedicated to investigating and prosecuting hate crimes in 2019.

It was something then state senator Peter Lucido questioned the need for during a hearing shortly after the unit was created.

“We’ve got a host of these laws already on the books on assault, and aggravated assault and stalking and everything else. What type of new hate crimes are we going to come up with?” Lucido said during the April 23, 2019 hearing.

But Shapiro said hate crime laws are needed for everyone to feel safe.

“I think it’s important that we as a society stand up for our values, that everyone the freedom to go about their lives without being targeted for who they are,” said Shapiro.

The proposal would also make it a hate crime if someone vandalizes or destroys property, like places of worship, cultural community centers and businesses.

