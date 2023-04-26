Realtor group searches for businesses replacing former Lansing Sears building

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The realtor group redesigning the former Sears building in Lansing is exploring for businesses to liven up Michigan Avenue.

Gillespie Group said on April 25 the former Sears building located at 3131 East Michigan Avenue will become a “regional mixed-use entertainment destination” called ROECO and said the next phase is exploring businesses to include to ROECO.

The realtor said they hope the site will add higher energy and entertainment along Michigan Avenue.

“We’re looking forward to adding new partners as we give this location new life and momentum, by writing the next chapter together for the future of our city,” said Pat Gillespie, President and CEO of Gillespie Group.

