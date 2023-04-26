Realtor group searches for businesses replacing former Lansing Sears building

Former Lansing Sears building turning into 'entertainment destination'
Former Lansing Sears building turning into ‘entertainment destination’ (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(KY3)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The realtor group redesigning the former Sears building in Lansing is exploring for businesses to liven up Michigan Avenue.

Gillespie Group said on April 25 the former Sears building located at 3131 East Michigan Avenue will become a “regional mixed-use entertainment destination” called ROECO and said the next phase is exploring businesses to include to ROECO.

The realtor said they hope the site will add higher energy and entertainment along Michigan Avenue.

“We’re looking forward to adding new partners as we give this location new life and momentum, by writing the next chapter together for the future of our city,” said Pat Gillespie, President and CEO of Gillespie Group.

