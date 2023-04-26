First Alert Weather Forecast

Dodging Raindrops This Weekend
First Alert Weather Thursday morning webcast from WILX News 10
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today will be a great looking day across Mid-Michigan with mostly sunny skies. A south breeze will bring warmer air our way today. After morning low temperatures near freezing we should warm into the low 60s this afternoon. This evening you will notice the clouds gradually rolling in across the area. A few raindrops are possible late tonight. Low temperatures drop to the low 40s by early Friday morning.

It will not rain the entire time, but a series of disturbances passing through the Great Lakes region will bring on and off rain showers Friday into Tuesday of next week. High temperatures will be in the 50s to near 60º each day Friday through Sunday. Monday and Tuesday will be cooler with highs in the 40s. We even have the chance of a few snowflakes mixing in with any raindrops Monday morning. Temperatures should rebound to the 60s for highs for the middle and end of next week.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 27, 2023

  • Average High: 63º Average Low 41º
  • Lansing Record High: 84° 1986
  • Lansing Record Low: 24° 1867
  • Jackson Record High: 89º 1936
  • Jackson Record Low: 24º 1933

