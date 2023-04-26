LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -April is esophageal cancer awareness month.

On today’s Wellness Watch presented by the Digestive Health Institute, Dr. Scott Plahen, DO, FACOI is teaching us the warning signs and preventative measures that we can take before it is too late.

To learn more information, https://michigangastro.com/about/providers/

