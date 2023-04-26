Esophageal Cancer Awareness

Rachelle sits down with Dr. Scott Plaehn to talk about the signs of esophageal cancer.
By Rachelle Legrand
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -April is esophageal cancer awareness month.

On today’s Wellness Watch presented by the Digestive Health Institute, Dr. Scott Plahen, DO, FACOI is teaching us the warning signs and preventative measures that we can take before it is too late.

To learn more information, https://michigangastro.com/about/providers/

