Easy meals for lunch and dinner in 20 minutes (or less)

Nicole chats with Katie from Mom to Mom Nutrition on easy and healthy meals you can cook in 20 minutes.
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Katie from Mom 2 Mom Nutrition stopped by to show us how you can make lunch and dinner in 20 minutes or less!

Below are the recipes.

20-Minute Meal Ideas

Farmer’s Market Skillet Chili

1 lb. Ground Beef, 1 teaspoon chili powder, ½ teaspoon oregano, ½ teaspoon cumin, 3-4 cups marinara sauce, ½ cup veggies like green beans, kale, green onion, peas, etc. Serve with fresh tomatoes, shredded cheese, hot sauce, and sour cream.

Doctored-Up Bagged Salads

Take a bagged salad to the next level by topping it with sliced Sirloin Steak, and adding additional toppings.

For more meal ideas: https://momtomomnutrition.com/

For exact cooking instructions and more information about what cuts of beef to use, visit Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner.

