Easy meals for lunch and dinner in 20 minutes (or less)

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Katie from Mom 2 Mom Nutrition stopped by to show us how you can make lunch and dinner in 20 minutes or less!

Below are the recipes.

20-Minute Meal Ideas

Farmer’s Market Skillet Chili

1 lb. Ground Beef, 1 teaspoon chili powder, ½ teaspoon oregano, ½ teaspoon cumin, 3-4 cups marinara sauce, ½ cup veggies like green beans, kale, green onion, peas, etc. Serve with fresh tomatoes, shredded cheese, hot sauce, and sour cream.

Doctored-Up Bagged Salads

Take a bagged salad to the next level by topping it with sliced Sirloin Steak, and adding additional toppings.

For more meal ideas: https://momtomomnutrition.com/

For exact cooking instructions and more information about what cuts of beef to use, visit Beef. It’s What’s for Dinner.

