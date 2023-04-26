East Lansing City Council proclaims May 1 as Law Day

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing City Council has officially proclaimed May 1 as Law Day.

This marks the first time that the city is celebrating the 65-year-old holiday, which is intended to celebrate the rule of law in society and educate the public about the legal profession.

“It actually gives the public insight into the legal profession,” said Nicole Evans, Court Administrator for the 54-B District Court. “And so what are the roles, what are the processes and this is something that we plan to do with our own Law Day celebration.”

To mark the occasion Monday, the East Lansing 54-B District Court will host a celebration for the city’s new proclamation. The event will include a meet and greet, panel discussion and a Q-and-A session with law professionals.

The city of East Lansing is encouraging everyone to use this day to renew their commitment to civic engagement, civility and collaboration.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.