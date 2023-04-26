Dogs from Texas flying to Jackson County Airport

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson County Animal Shelter will take dogs from Texas under their care.

The dogs will arrive by plane at Jackson County Airport on Wednesday at around 1:30 p.m.

The shelter said the following will be arriving at the airport on April 26 include:

  • White Shepherd pups
  • A black lab
  • A “sheltie”
  • Boxer mix pups

Jackson County Animal Shelter have taken animals under their care from other states in the past, including Mississippi.

The pups will be available for adoption Thursday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

