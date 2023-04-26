Dogs from overcrowded shelter in Texas find hope in Michigan

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - 12 dogs from an overcrowded animal shelter in Texas, landed in Mid-Michigan Wednesday afternoon.

“They make a little bit of noise when you first take off, but normally they go to sleep,” said Frank Maresca, a full-time pilot with the nonprofit Dog is my copilot.

At no cost to the shelters, they typically airlift “animals from shelters in California, New Mexico, Oklahoma and Texas where adoptable pets are at the highest risk for euthanasia,” according to their website. They have even saved 31 dogs (16 Golden Retrievers) from a meat trade facility in China.

“You’re saving a lot of animals. To date we’ve saved over 26,000 animals,” said Maresca, “I really enjoy it, it’s very satisfying.”

Once at risk of being put down, they’ve come to the Jackson County Animal Shelter where there was plenty of room for small dogs.

“We’re hoping lots of people will come down to adopt some amazing dogs, and hopefully we’ll empty this room out again,” said Lydia Sattler, director of the Jackson County Animal Shelter.

Now that the puppies have been checked out by a vet and bathed, they’re ready to meet some new families and head home as soon as Wednesday. You don’t have to live in Jackson, or even Michigan, to put in an application for adoption.

“We’re helping our community, but we’re also helping their community and saving the lives of these dogs. So it makes us super happy to be a part,” said Sattler.

This is the third trip they’ve made to Jackson, and the shelter said they could soon hold even more dogs, thanks to new renovations and an expansion project that’s wrapping up at the shelter.

“Because right now we’re operating on just a fraction of large dog kennels,” Sattler said. “So that’s why we continually have room for small dogs and puppies to do these transports, while we’re limited on space in our large dog room.”

Arriving in Mid-Michigan, hoping to land a new “leash” on life.

While the Texas puppies are in town, the large dogs at the Jackson County Animal Shelter are discounted to $50.

