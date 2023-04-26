Checking on our chances to dry out
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The snow we saw on Tuesday was not an illusion, but First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has an update on our chances to dry out. Plus Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk with a look at some of the day’s top headlines to start your Wednesday.
ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 26, 2023
- Average High: 62º Average Low 40º
- Lansing Record High: 88° 1915
- Lansing Record Low: 22° 1874
- Jackson Record High: 89º 1915
- Jackson Record Low: 25º 2006
