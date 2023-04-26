Checking on our chances to dry out

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The snow we saw on Tuesday was not an illusion, but First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has an update on our chances to dry out. Plus Maureen Halliday joins the Now Desk with a look at some of the day’s top headlines to start your Wednesday.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 26, 2023

  • Average High: 62º Average Low 40º
  • Lansing Record High: 88° 1915
  • Lansing Record Low: 22° 1874
  • Jackson Record High: 89º 1915
  • Jackson Record Low: 25º 2006

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Employee dies in ‘industrial accident’ at Alliance Interiors in Delta Township
Michigan State Police goes undercover to catch distracted drivers
“While I remained committed to my role as a public servant, at this time I realize there isn’t...
St. Johns mayor resigns during City Commission meeting citing ‘hostility’
US Postal Service hiring nearly 2,000 positions across Michigan
A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets

Latest News

St. Johns police reports Verizon users unable to call 911 due to outage
Police, dispatch report mid-Michigan Verizon users unable to call 911 due to outage
Michigan lawmakers, AG Nessel introducing legislation addressing rise in hate crime
Michigan lawmakers, AG Nessel introducing legislation addressing rise in hate crime
Michigan lawmakers, AG Nessel introducing legislation addressing rise in hate crime
Michigan lawmakers, AG Nessel introducing legislation addressing rise in hate crime
A Chance To Dry Out