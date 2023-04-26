CATA plans new route with 30 additional stops

(Sara Schulz)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 1:46 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transportation Authority is adding new route service extending west of the Lansing Mall, beginning May 8.

Route 3 service will travel west of the Lansing Mall to Marketplace Blvd. by means of Saginaw Hwy., Canal Rd. and St. Joseph Hwy. with approximately 30 new bus stops added.

