CATA plans new route with 30 additional stops

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Transportation Authority is adding new route service extending west of the Lansing Mall, beginning May 8.

Route 3 service will travel west of the Lansing Mall to Marketplace Blvd. by means of Saginaw Hwy., Canal Rd. and St. Joseph Hwy. with approximately 30 new bus stops added.

