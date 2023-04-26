Candidates for 2023 City of Jackson elections announced
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson announced the candidates for its upcoming 2023 election.
The following candidates have successfully filed for the offices that are up for election this year:
Mayor
- Daniel Mahoney
- Laura Dwyer Schlecte
- John Wilson
Treasurer
- Martin Griffin
Ward 2
- Peter Bormuth
- Freddie Dancy
Ward 4
- Diane Toman
- Conner Wood
Ward 6
- Stephen Ansuini
- Will Forgrave
The city said there will be no primary election for City Treasurer or races in Ward 2, 4 and 6 because only two or less candidates filed.
The offices will be decided on Tuesday, Nov. 7.
A citywide primary for Mayor will be held on Aug. 8.
Ward 1, 3, and 5 council seats are not up for election until 2026.
The candidate-elected Mayor in 2023 will serve a three year term until 2026, while the Treasure and Councilmembers will serve five year terms until 2028.
