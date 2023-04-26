Candidates for 2023 City of Jackson elections announced

Candidates announced for 2023 City of Jackson election(City of Jackson)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson announced the candidates for its upcoming 2023 election.

The following candidates have successfully filed for the offices that are up for election this year:

Mayor

  • Daniel Mahoney
  • Laura Dwyer Schlecte
  • John Wilson

Treasurer

  • Martin Griffin

Ward 2

  • Peter Bormuth
  • Freddie Dancy

Ward 4

  • Diane Toman
  • Conner Wood

Ward 6

  • Stephen Ansuini
  • Will Forgrave

The city said there will be no primary election for City Treasurer or races in Ward 2, 4 and 6 because only two or less candidates filed.

The offices will be decided on Tuesday, Nov. 7.

A citywide primary for Mayor will be held on Aug. 8.

Ward 1, 3, and 5 council seats are not up for election until 2026.

The candidate-elected Mayor in 2023 will serve a three year term until 2026, while the Treasure and Councilmembers will serve five year terms until 2028.

