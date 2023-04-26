Ann Arbor police seek suspect accused of assaulting officers at block party

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Authorities are looking for a man accused of assaulting police officers in Ann Arbor.

According to authorities, the incident happened Friday night at a large block party near the intersection of Greenwood Avenue and Packard Street. Police said they attempted to clear the large party and found a couch engulfed in flames. While waiting for the Ann Arbor Fire Department to arrive, police said a glass bottle was thrown from the crowd and hit a patrol vehicle, causing a police officer to be cut on his neck and ear.

“To the crowd on Greenwood Avenue, you were an enormous disappointment and embarrassment,” the fire department wrote on social media. “Arson, assault and unruly behavior is simply not acceptable.”

About 10 minutes later, the police officer who was cut by the glass bottle saw a man who threw a glass bottle toward more police officers, hitting another patrol vehicle.

Police said the suspect ran on foot and another officer was injured before the man could be apprehended. The suspect was last seen near the intersection of Packard and Arch streets.

The Ann Arbor Police Department released photos of who they believe is responsible. They describe the man as being in his early 20s, standing about 5 feet, 10 inches tall and having curly long hair. Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information is asked to contact the Ann Arbor Police Department at 734-794-6920.

