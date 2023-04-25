‘Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden announces he has cancer

Eric Braden posted a video to social media explaining that he noticed an issue with his...
Eric Braden posted a video to social media explaining that he noticed an issue with his prostate while recovering from a knee replacement.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – A longtime star of the daytime television series “The Young and the Restless” announced on Facebook that he was diagnosed with cancer.

Eric Braeden posted a video to social media explaining that he noticed an issue with his prostate while recovering from a knee replacement.

When Braeden noticed he had to urinate frequently, he went to see a doctor and that visit led to his cancer diagnosis.

The 82-year-old said he hopes his transparency spurs other men to be screened.

Braeden said he had low-grade and high-grade cancer cells removed.

He is undergoing treatment that incorporates immunotherapy.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assault suspect arrested following brief escape from Lansing police
A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
Man arrested following 10-hour standoff at Lansing apartment complex
2 critically injured following crash in Jackson County
2 critically injured following crash in Jackson County
Michigan State Police goes undercover to catch distracted drivers

Latest News

FILE - Tucker Carlson attends the final round of the Bedminster Invitational LIV Golf...
Tucker who? Fox News hosts avoid Carlson’s name after ouster
Carrie Fisher will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on the unofficial "Star Wars"...
Carrie Fisher to receive posthumous Walk of Fame star
Boy Scouts of America held their third annual Capital Area Shuck Community Impact Breakfast to...
3rd Annual Community Impact breakfast in East Lansing
MSU students protest board’s decision against releasing Nassar documents