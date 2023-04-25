What the Tech: Facebook users can get money from settlement

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Remember the Facebook scandal when it allegedly shared the personal data of its users with the consulting firm Cambridge Analytica? Facebook was fined $5 billion dollars and agreed to a settlement that paid its users $725 million.

If you sign up now, part of that Facebook money is yours.

Quick recap: Back in 2018, a quiz was being shared called “This is Your Digital Life”. Anyone who took the quiz shared their personal information with the British consulting firm Cambridge Analytica. Even if you didn’t take the quiz but one of your Facebook friends did, you information was scraped by the company. Only, no one knew.

That landed Facebook in hot water for violating its users’ privacy. 87 million Facebook profiles were compromised. Now, the settlement is here.

If you had a Facebook account anytime after 2007, you’re entitled to a portion of the $725 million settlement.

You have to submit a claim by going to facebookuserprivacysettlement.com.

If you deleted your Facebook account, you’re still eligible to be part of the class action lawsuit by entering the approximate date you joined, and when you deleted your account.

How much can you expect to receive? The amount depends on the number of claims. The more people who sign up, the less your amount will be.

Facebook will pay out to PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, direct deposit, or a pre-paid Mastercard. The deadline to join the lawsuit is August 25th.

If you don’t want to join the lawsuit, you don’t have to do anything.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.