Studio 10 sneak peek: Taylor Swift or free pizza?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday’s edition of Studio 10 is sure to be an “Enchanted” one. We’ll hear why some fans are facing the choice of free pizza or tickets to her Eras tour - something out of their “Wildest Dreams.” If that leaves you with “Bad Blood” - don’t worry, just “Shake It Off” with a look at the newest Barbie from Mattel who is full of “Style.”

Plus First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole says “Don’t Blame Me” and claims he’s not the “Anti-Hero” with a look at when the snowflakes will subside, as looking outside makes it feel like we’re “Back to December.”

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.