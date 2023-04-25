Staudt on Sports LIVE: Rodgers out of NFC

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tim Staudt joins the Now Desk with his take on what Aaron Rodgers moving out of the NFC means for the Detroit Lions and more of the hottest topics in sports.

More:

AP source: Jets agree on deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers

MSU basketball announces home and away conference opponents

Of Heumman Interest: Adam Eaton brings big league experience to MSU baseball

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assault suspect arrested following brief escape from Lansing police
A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
Man arrested following 10-hour standoff at Lansing apartment complex
2 critically injured following crash in Jackson County
2 critically injured following crash in Jackson County
Michigan State Police goes undercover to catch distracted drivers

Latest News

Michigan State's Tyson Walker shoots against Indiana's Malik Reneau during the second half of...
MSU basketball announces home and away conference opponents
George will forever be known as Magic Johnson’s high school coach.
Lansing legend George Fox passes away at age 88
FILE - Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) looks to pass in the second half...
AP source: Jets agree on deal to acquire Aaron Rodgers
Of Heumman Interest: Adam Eaton brings big league experience to MSU baseball
Of Heumman Interest: Adam Eaton brings big league experience to MSU baseball