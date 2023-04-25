St. Johns mayor resigns

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Officials from the City of St. Johns said their mayor has resigned.

Roberta Cocco was elected to office in December 2022. Her term was set to expire in November 2026.

This comes after the St. Johns city manager resigned in February.

