St. Johns mayor resigns

(City of St. Johns, MI)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - Officials from the City of St. Johns said their mayor has resigned.

Roberta Cocco was elected to office in December 2022. Her term was set to expire in November 2026.

This comes after the St. Johns city manager resigned in February.

