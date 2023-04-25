Sparrow Eaton opens calming room for caregivers

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Eaton opened a special room for caregivers who seek a quiet, therapeutic area away from the workplace.

The “Lavender Room” was created following the COVID-19 pandemic after caregivers experienced emotional crises or compassion fatigue.

According to Sparrow Eaton, many healthcare facilities created this room for caregivers to readily address stressful events and help treat caregivers experiencing anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Caregivers at Sparrow Eaton can go to the room and use the provided tools to help them relax and process emotions.

Tools and resources inside the Lavender Room include:

Access to aromatherapy

Sound therapy

Massage tools

Private area to reflect or pray

The Lavender Room also features new, unused essentials ranging from toiletries to non-perishables that caregivers fund as “a small way to take care of one another.”

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.