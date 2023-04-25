Sparrow Eaton opens calming room for caregivers

Sparrow Eaton Hospital
Sparrow Eaton Hospital(Sparrow Eaton Hospital)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Eaton opened a special room for caregivers who seek a quiet, therapeutic area away from the workplace.

The “Lavender Room” was created following the COVID-19 pandemic after caregivers experienced emotional crises or compassion fatigue.

According to Sparrow Eaton, many healthcare facilities created this room for caregivers to readily address stressful events and help treat caregivers experiencing anxiety or post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Caregivers at Sparrow Eaton can go to the room and use the provided tools to help them relax and process emotions.

Tools and resources inside the Lavender Room include:

  • Access to aromatherapy
  • Sound therapy
  • Massage tools
  • Private area to reflect or pray

The Lavender Room also features new, unused essentials ranging from toiletries to non-perishables that caregivers fund as “a small way to take care of one another.”

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assault suspect arrested following brief escape from Lansing police
A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
Man arrested following 10-hour standoff at Lansing apartment complex
2 critically injured following crash in Jackson County
2 critically injured following crash in Jackson County
Michigan State Police goes undercover to catch distracted drivers

Latest News

St. Johns mayor resigns
MSU students protest board’s decision against releasing Nassar documents
MSU students protest board’s decision against releasing Nassar documents
First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on a frost threat.
Chilly temps stick around and cracking down on distracted driving
A 2023 Chevy Camaro 2SS Convertible is seen at a Chevy dealership in Wheeling, Ill., Wednesday,...
GM boosts outlook after US sales fuel first quarter profits