‘Silence is violence’ - Students rally against MSU Board’s secrecy on Nassar documents

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students at Michigan State University want the Board of Trustees to release thousands of Larry Nassar-related documents.

Tuesday, the students protested the board’s decision to keep those documents under wraps.

Charlotte Plotzke, who organized Tuesday’s protest outside the Hannah Administration Building, said she’s worried about what would happen if the Board of Trustees doesn’t cooperate with the Attorney General’s Nassar investigation.

“It’s setting this precedent, this standard that universities can just shrug off sexual abuse,” said Plotzke.

Attorney General Dana Nessel asked the board again to release unredacted versions of thousands of documents related to the investigation.

Nessel told News 10 Friday she was reassured the board would release the documents.

But during Friday’s meeting, the board announced it wouldn’t release those documents because it wasn’t waiving attorney-client privilege.

“The fact they are still trying to hide documents that could further hold them liable is disgusting. It’s putting money over the survivors,” said Plotzke.

After last week’s board of trustees meeting, chair Rema Vassar told reporters she didn’t see the board ever releasing the documents to the attorney general.

“There’s a level of responsibility that’s necessary in terms of waiving attorney-client privilege. It can’t be done very lightly if we are trying also to support, not to protect the institution by itself, but protect the identity and the privacy of survivors,” said Vassar.

Plotzke feels the board must do something to help the community move forward.

“This is a place of community, this a place where we build people up,” said Plotzke.

Nessel closed the Nassar investigation in 2021 after the university wouldn’t waive attorney-client privilege to release those documents.

