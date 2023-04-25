People celebrated Library Advocacy Day at the Michigan Capitol Building

(Sara Schulz, WILX | Sara Schulz, WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People in Michigan celebrated their love of books and their right to read on Tuesday.

The community gathered with their favorite books at the state capitol for a read-in. It is part of the Michigan library association’s advocacy day, which aims to support libraries across the state. The organization aims to raise awareness of how libraries play a role in the community.

The 2023 theme was “Strong Libraries Equal A Strong Michigan.”

Advocates like Capitol Area District Library Director Scott Duimstra, are only looking for one thing from state lawmakers

“Primarily funding so we get funding locally from our villages, but we also get funding from the state as well through state aid to public libraries,” said Duimstra. “But also, there’s other funding that we want to advocate for as well to libraries are losing funding, such as penal fines, we want to find a replacement for penal fines.”

The organization will hold an annual event from Oct. 17 to Oct. 20 in Kalamazoo.

