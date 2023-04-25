Officials warn of absent jury duty phone scams in Michigan

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Police have told people to be cautious if they get a phone call asking for a cash bond if you supposedly did not show up for jury duty.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard warned people in Michigan to watch out for a scam that targets those who may not have shown up for federal jury duty. he said two separate complaints were made on Monday by people living in Oakland County to turn themselves in for arrest warrants they soon learned did not exist.

“These scams are nonstop with one common thread,” Bouchard said. “They always demand money over the phone in some form or fashion. No law enforcement agency would do that. Whether they say it is the Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, the IRS, or whatever the flavor of the day is, it is a scam! Hang up.”

Each call involved a caller saying they are an Oakland County Sheriff’s Office deputy and threatening the person being called with an arrest for not coming to jury duty.

The caller would demand a bond to avoid the arrest.

Officials said delinquent jurors would be contacted by mail, never by phone.

