New Jackson Flee Market has spaces for low-income business owners

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Running a business costs a pretty penny, around hundreds of thousands of pretty pennies. For people who face a low income or other adversities, it’s even harder to start a business with no solid foundation. One man in Jackson, Anthony Gittens, saw this problem and made a solution.

“I wasn’t able to dream big because of the environment I was in,” said Gittens, “I grew up in the Bronx.”

He’s experienced what it’s like not to have what you need to succeed, but he didn’t want to continue that reality for others. During the day, Gittens works for the Jackson Housing Commission, but on his own time, he’s working to rebuild the community and his biggest project yet; starting the Jackson Flee Market.

“We roughly have close to around 18,000 square feet,” said Gittens.

A huge space that he hopes to fill with 20 to 50 low-income vendors. Each vendor will receive a 10 square foot by 10 square foot area for their business. Gittens said he wants it to feel like a sense of community and said with people in such close proximity, they can work together, share resources, and grow side by side.

Gittens has always had the heart of an entrepreneur, but when he lost his son, Antavier Gittens back in December 2021, he was broken. From a young age, Antavier was a businessman, Gittens shared a story of a time when he left for work to find his son at home advertising “Bike Repairs” on their front lawn. Antavier grew up with the same creative brain and even did repairs to customize his own car.

When Gittens lost his son, he wanted to find ways to bring the family together, and a few months later, he was working with his kids to build a better community. Gittens’s daughter, Sha’Bre Gittens-Perdue, his son-in-law, Jabrel Perdue, and his other daughter, Shiana Gittens, began looking for a space to create the Jackson Flee Market.

They found an empty building at 318 W. Michigan Ave., and since then, the Gittens Family has been working hard to create this space. Once they began spreading the word about the building filled with opportunities, Gittens’s friends began to volunteer their help, like Justin Counts.

“Anthony has been a mentor of mine,” said Counts. “As a business owner, I realize the challenges for us to start a business. It’s hard to find a place to start. People that live on the Southside who average twenty thousand per year will be able to access bigger income with people coming through downtown.”

They plan to have the Flee Market up and running by June 2023.

If you are interested in space at the Jackson Flee Market, contact Justin Counts, 517-918-3542.

Read Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.