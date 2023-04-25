LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -This week, Studio 10 is celebrating National Parks Week!

Not only did we recap our times at some of our favorite national parks, we tested our knowledge of them as well.

For more fun facts, visit the East Lansing Public Library at https://www.elpl.org/.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.