In My View: Reflecting on the legacy of George Fox

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - George Fox was an iconic coach who I remember vividly from the 1970s when he coached Everett High School to the 1977 state title.

Read: Lansing legend George Fox passes away at age 88

He will forever be known as Magic Johnson’s high school coach. A friendly guy well-known in the area and legendary from his coaching days, I always enjoyed his friendship and support.

Earvin has now lost his dad and his prep coach just weeks apart.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.