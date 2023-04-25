In My View: Reflecting on the legacy of George Fox

By Tim Staudt
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - George Fox was an iconic coach who I remember vividly from the 1970s when he coached Everett High School to the 1977 state title.

Read: Lansing legend George Fox passes away at age 88

He will forever be known as Magic Johnson’s high school coach. A friendly guy well-known in the area and legendary from his coaching days, I always enjoyed his friendship and support.

Earvin has now lost his dad and his prep coach just weeks apart.

