MSU researchers awarded $1.2 million grant to fix 911 cyber security issues

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University researchers have discovered that if you call 911 on your cell phone, hackers can disconnect you from emergency services. Now, they’re working to fix it.

The researchers received $1.2 million to keep hackers from 911 calls placed in the United States. It all has to do with 911 calls on cell phones, so they said these problems exist across the world.

“So our findings will be far-reaching and have a global impact,” said Guan-Hua (Scott) Tu, MSU researcher and assistant professor.

Tu discovered that 911 calls placed on cell phones are vulnerable to cyber-attacks. He now leads a team of researchers, who have since then used artificial intelligence to uncover a lot more of these 911 security concerns.

“So if you manually check, you always have limitations, but we can use AI to help us automatically discover those vulnerabilities,” said Jiliang Tang, a member of the research team.

The team gave a presentation on their findings in October and received an international award for their discoveries.

For the next three years, they’ll be working hard to fix the problems they found with 911 calls placed on cell phones.

“This research project is quite exciting,” said Tu.

“I mean our normal users will feel safe and secure using these services,” said Tang.

Ingham County Dispatch said hackers have not impacted their 911 calls yet, but it has happened in other states. They said upgrades to digital have come with a lot of benefits, but also leave the system more vulnerable to cyber-attacks.

While the security concerns MSU found are not incredibly common, they said emergency services should always be safe and accessible.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.