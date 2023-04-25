MSU basketball announces home and away conference opponents

No dates have been announced for the matchups as of yet.
Michigan State's Tyson Walker shoots against Indiana's Malik Reneau during the second half of...
Michigan State's Tyson Walker shoots against Indiana's Malik Reneau during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University men’s basketball team announced which Big Ten conference opponents it will host, and those they will travel to for the 2023-24 season.

Home at the Breslin Center only will be Iowa, Ohio State, and Rutgers. The Spartans will travel to Indiana, Nebraska, and Purdue. Home and away matchups will take place between the Spartans and Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern, Illinois, Penn State, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

The News 10 Sports crew will have more on the upcoming season’s schedule on News 10 at 6 p.m.

