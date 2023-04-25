MSU basketball announces home and away conference opponents

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University men’s basketball team announced which Big Ten conference opponents it will host, and those they will travel to for the 2023-24 season.

Home at the Breslin Center only will be Iowa, Ohio State, and Rutgers. The Spartans will travel to Indiana, Nebraska, and Purdue. Home and away matchups will take place between the Spartans and Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern, Illinois, Penn State, Wisconsin, and Michigan.

No dates have been announced for the matchups as of yet.

B1G opponents for 23-24 👀 pic.twitter.com/gV5x1w6DIZ — Michigan State Men's Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) April 25, 2023

