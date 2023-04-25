Michigan State Police to have Safety Day for community

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - State Troopers will spend a day with community members to help present public safety.

Michigan State Police will host Safety Day on Aug. 1 for the public where people can learn about safety and prevention. The event will take place at the Michigan State Police Headquarters in Dimondale.

Some of the safety personnel that will be at the event include:

• MSP Child and Vulnerable Adult ID Station

• MSP Office of School Safety

• Lansing Area Safety Council

• Michigan Department of Health & Human Services MSP Emergency Management & Homeland Security Division

• Windsor Township Fire Department Truck Display

• Hidden in Plain Sight Display Trailer

• MSP Lansing Regional Communication Center

The event will go from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

