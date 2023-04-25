Michigan residents urge for more Alzheimer’s Disease resource funding

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People in Michigan are advocating for more funding from the state for Alzheimer’s Disease resources.

Approximately 190,000 people who live in Michigan over the age of 65 live with Alzheimer’s Disease. Advocates urged legislators to dedicate more funding to the new dementia unit within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Only 11 states in the United States have created dementia unit positions in order to take advantage of federal funds to align state programming with dementia service and infrastructure needs.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assault suspect arrested following brief escape from Lansing police
A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
Man arrested following 10-hour standoff at Lansing apartment complex
2 critically injured following crash in Jackson County
2 critically injured following crash in Jackson County
Michigan State Police goes undercover to catch distracted drivers

Latest News

Ex-head of Michigan marijuana panel pleads guilty to bribery
Advocates urged legislators to dedicate more funding to the new dementia unit within the...
Michigan residents urge for more Alzheimer’s Disease resource funding
Delhi Twp to close portion of Washington Rd
Boy Scouts of America held their third annual Capital Area Shuck Community Impact Breakfast to...
3rd Annual Community Impact breakfast in East Lansing