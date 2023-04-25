Michigan residents urge for more Alzheimer’s Disease resource funding

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People in Michigan are advocating for more funding from the state for Alzheimer’s Disease resources.

Approximately 190,000 people who live in Michigan over the age of 65 live with Alzheimer’s Disease. Advocates urged legislators to dedicate more funding to the new dementia unit within the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Only 11 states in the United States have created dementia unit positions in order to take advantage of federal funds to align state programming with dementia service and infrastructure needs.

