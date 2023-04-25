Livingston County unanimously passes resolution in support of Second Amendment

HOWELL, Mich. (WILX) - Livingston County residents gathered at the Board of Commissioners meeting Monday night to voice their support for the Second Amendment, citing concerns over red flag laws that they believe infringe upon their rights.

The bill, which is expected to be signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, allows police to remove firearms from individuals who are deemed unsafe by the courts.

The meeting was intense as residents shared their opinions on both sides of the issue. Livingston County has been called a Second Amendment sanctuary since the Board of Commissioners passed a resolution in support of the constitutional right to bear arms in 2020. Some residents argue that the red flag laws infringe on their rights and that the county should not enforce them, becoming a “constitutional county.”

Ryan Brennan spoke at the meeting and argued that it is up to individuals to create a culture of responsible gun ownership, rather than relying on the government to legislate that culture.

“It can not adequately protect my rights in such a capacity to allow me to keep and bear arms while putting in place these arbitrary laws that could be abused,” Brennan said

Some residents at the meeting expressed concerns about the potential for abuse of the law, citing ex-partners, family members or anyone committing perjury in order to deem someone unsafe, leading to the seizure of their firearms.

However, not all residents were opposed to the Red Flag Laws. One woman spoke in support of Whitmer’s gun reform bills, stating that they are common sense measures in the current climate of school shootings.

In mid-April, Livingston County Sheriff Michael Murphy announced that he would not enforce the Red Flag Laws, prompting a response from Attorney General Dana Nessel, who called his actions “unfortunate and irresponsible.”

In the end, the Board of Commissioners unanimously passed a resolution in support of the Second Amendment.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.