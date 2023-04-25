Lansing lofts in the works

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New apartment complexes are currently under construction in Lansing.

Stadium North Lofts located on North Cedar Street is in the works.

Stadium North Lofts located on North Cedar Street is in the works. (Orion Construction)

Stadium North Senior Lofts, located on Erie Street in Lansing, is also under construction. The lofts are focused to those in the community that are 55 and older.

Stadium North Senior Lofts is located on Erie Street in Lansing and is expected to be completed by May 2024. (Orion Construction)

Both buildings are expected to be completed by May 2024.

The projects are in partnership with Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA), Orion Construction and Pivotal Communities.

A representative from Orion Construction said the lofts are replacing a golf cart repair/sales business and an old Lansing dairy company.

