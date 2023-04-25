Lansing lofts in the works

By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - New apartment complexes are currently under construction in Lansing.

Stadium North Lofts located on North Cedar Street is in the works.

Stadium North Lofts located on North Cedar Street is in the works.
Stadium North Lofts located on North Cedar Street is in the works.(Orion Construction)

Stadium North Senior Lofts, located on Erie Street in Lansing, is also under construction. The lofts are focused to those in the community that are 55 and older.

Stadium North Senior Lofts is located on Erie Street in Lansing and is expected to be completed...
Stadium North Senior Lofts is located on Erie Street in Lansing and is expected to be completed by May 2024.(Orion Construction)

Both buildings are expected to be completed by May 2024.

The projects are in partnership with Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA), Orion Construction and Pivotal Communities.

A representative from Orion Construction said the lofts are replacing a golf cart repair/sales business and an old Lansing dairy company.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Assault suspect arrested following brief escape from Lansing police
A Wisconsin woman says her two dogs have been battling a blastomycosis infection for over a year.
Dog owner warns of rare fungal infection found in pets
Man arrested following 10-hour standoff at Lansing apartment complex
2 critically injured following crash in Jackson County
2 critically injured following crash in Jackson County
Michigan State Police goes undercover to catch distracted drivers

Latest News

The Kaye E. Barker docked in Marquette, Michigan.
UPDATE: Kaye E. Barker freed after running aground in Lake Michigan
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House on April 14, 2021,...
LIVE: Biden discusses jobs after announcing 2024 reelection bid
Ex-head of Michigan marijuana panel pleads guilty to bribery
Michigan residents urge for more Alzheimer’s Disease resource funding