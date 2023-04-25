Intersection in St. Johns to close for sewer repairs

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - The intersection of Oakland and Cass streets will be closed due to repairs starting Thursday.

The city said on Facebook that the intersection will be worked on to repair sewers and storm systems. The first block going down each road from the intersection will be closed at M-21 south to McConnell Street. Meanwhile, Cass Street will be closed from Wight Street to Mead Street.

St. Johns officials said people can still access their driveways on the road while the project takes place. The closures will start at 8 a.m. and will take up the majority of the day.

The city did not say when traffic will resume but said it will reopen as soon as repairs are finished.

