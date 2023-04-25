Interested applicants attend DeWitt US Post Office job fair

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX) - The United States Postal Service is looking for people to fill open positions across Michigan.

A hiring fair was held at the Dewitt Post Office on Tuesday afternoon. It is part of a hiring blitz where they are looking for nearly 2,000 employees. The Postal Service is specifically for mail carriers to deliver mail on rural routes.

Other positions they need filling include city carrier assistance and mail handlers.

“We look for all sorts of different kinds of people, or doesn’t you no matter,” said USPS employee Stesha Hilty. “We accept everyone. As long as you’re willing to work hard and be dedicated. You know, we’re looking for anyone.”

Those looking for a job with the US Postal Service can head over to the USPS website for a list of openings.

