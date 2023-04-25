Ingham County scheduling controlled burn

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - A controlled burn will be conducted Thursday in the Towar Gardens neighborhood.

Meridian Township said the controlled burn would target early-season invasive and non-native vegetation in the area. This will allow native plants to grow without the competition of invasive plants.

The Meridian Township Fire Department will be present during the procedure, and it will take a few hours, according to the Ingham County Drain Commission.

The annual controlled burn will be conducted on April 27 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

For any questions, contact Drain Engineer Angie Cosman at (517) 719-5431.

