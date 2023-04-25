HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Michelle Ferris is turning her pain into purpose.

She lost her son Corban suddenly in 2020 after he drowned on vacation in Lake Michigan.

Ferris said it’s something she’ll truly never get over, but she’s learning to live with it.

“It takes time; it’s a long process,” said Ferris.

One of the ways Ferris is processing her pain is by giving back to the community.

She’s handing out about 20 birthday cards with 22 dollars inside to strangers on Wednesday—which would have been her son Corban’s 22nd birthday—and encourages others to join her.

Holt woman honors late son by gifting others (WILX)

“The idea is to have people give somebody a birthday card in my son’s honor,” said Ferris.

Ferris places a note inside each card explaining who Corban is and why she’s doing this good deed.

“It means a lot to have his name be out there and just for people to, you know, say his name and just remember him. That he was here and that he mattered,” said Ferris.

Although Corban is gone, he will never be forgotten.

If you plan to participate in Corban’s Pay it Forward Birthday Card Project, post your experiences on social media using the hashtag Corbans Purpose.

You can find more information about the project on Facebook under the event Corbans Pay it Forward Birthday Card Project 2023.

