Gov. Whitmer prepares EV online toolkit

(PRNewswire)
By WILX News 10
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An online toolkit to help prepare local Michigan governments for increasing numbers of electric vehicles is in the works.

“The toolkit will help us meet our statewide goals of building 100,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2030 to support two million electric vehicles on the road,” said Governor Whitmer.

The governor said “we will work together to also improve access to hydrogen fueling and ensure that at least 80% of electric vehicle charging happens at off-peak hours so all families can access safe, reliable power.”

The toolkit also highlights the recently announced federal government’s Fueling Infrastructure Discretionary Grant Program, a new competitive grant program created to create accessible EV charging and alternative fueling infrastructure in both urban and rural areas, and along designated Alternative Fuel Corridors (AFCs).

