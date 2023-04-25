First Alert Weather Forecast

A chance to dry out
Mid-Michigan morning weather forecast for 4/26/23 from WILX News 10.
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After the rain and snow of Tuesday we get a chance to dry out over the next few days. Today plan on partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. High temperatures today climb to the low to mid 50s. Tonight under clear skies temperatures tumble back to the low 30s. Frost is possible again across the area tonight. Thursday should turn out to be mostly sunny with high temperatures near 60º.

An unsettled period is expected Friday into early next week. It will not rain the entire time, but on and off rain showers are expected Friday through Monday. High temperatures will be near 60º Friday to the low to mid 60s Saturday. High temperatures return to the mid 50s Sunday followed by the 40s Monday. We see the return of some sunshine Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 26, 2023

  • Average High: 62º Average Low 40º
  • Lansing Record High: 88° 1915
  • Lansing Record Low: 22° 1874
  • Jackson Record High: 89º 1915
  • Jackson Record Low: 25º 2006

