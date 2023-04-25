East Lansing man honored at Capital Area Shuck Community Impact Breakfast

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Boy Scouts of America held their third annual Capital Area Shuck Community Impact Breakfast to honor the educator of the year.

On Tuesday morning, the organization hosted the 2023 recipient and keynote speaker at the breakfast, Andrew Wells. Wells has been a part of the East Lansing Community for 54 years and worked in the East Lansing School District for 33 years.

Wells said he is honored to have received the award, but that there are other great educators in the community.

“There are so many others that come along with me as far as receiving the award,” said Wells. “There are some great educators in East Lansing public schools. Particularly the high school, where I spent the last five or six years. Those educators are really the heroes. I admire them so much for everything they do.”

Wells retired in June 2022 from his position as principal of East Lansing High School.

