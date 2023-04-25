Delhi Twp to close portion of Washington Rd

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing BWL is closing Washington Rd. in Delhi Township for maintenance on Wednesday.

Washington Rd. will be closed between Abbeywood Lane and Old School Dr.

Lansing BWL will be repairing a watermain leak in the area.

