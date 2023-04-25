Death at Alliance Interiors in Delta Township under investigation

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Officials are investigating a death at a car supplier Tuesday.

The Delta Fire Department was on the scene and contacted the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration (MIOSHA) for an investigation.

The incident was called in at 11:14 p.m. on Monday.

The Delta Township fire chief, Greg Ginebaugh said that “The incident was an industrial accident that is currently under investigation by the ECSO. I cannot release any details at this time.”

This is a breaking story, News 10 will update you when we find more information.

