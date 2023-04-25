Chilly temps stick around and cracking down on distracted driving
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday will be another chilly day with high temperatures only getting up to the mid to upper 40s. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on a frost threat. Plus Maureen Halliday has the top headlines you need to start your day.
- Biden announces 2024 reelection bid: ‘Let’s finish this job’
- Jury selection set to start in rape lawsuit against Trump
- Michigan State Police goes undercover to catch distracted drivers
- Mid-Michigan farmers on high alert as temperatures threaten crops
ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 25, 2023
- Average High: 62º Average Low 40º
- Lansing Record High: 86° 1915
- Lansing Record Low: 17° 1909
- Jackson Record High: 87º 1925
- Jackson Record Low: 24º 1972
