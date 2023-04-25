Chilly temps stick around and cracking down on distracted driving

By Krystle Holleman
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday will be another chilly day with high temperatures only getting up to the mid to upper 40s. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole has the details on a frost threat. Plus Maureen Halliday has the top headlines you need to start your day.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for April 25, 2023

  • Average High: 62º Average Low 40º
  • Lansing Record High: 86° 1915
  • Lansing Record Low: 17° 1909
  • Jackson Record High: 87º 1925
  • Jackson Record Low: 24º 1972

